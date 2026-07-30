Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.43. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 289,048 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $522.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.61 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2027 guidance at -1.750--1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,568 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 189.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

Further Reading

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