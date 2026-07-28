TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $2,354,067.78 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,862,255.63. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Nick Khan sold 10,081 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total transaction of $1,850,468.36.

On Monday, July 13th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $1,751,239.07.

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $1,990,292.84.

On Monday, May 4th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. 185,388 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average of $198.18. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price target on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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