TMC the metals (TMC) to Post Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0633) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TMC the metals alerts: Sign Up

TMC the metals Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In other news, Director Brendan May sold 20,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $133,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 193,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,281.32. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 698,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 255,766 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMC the metals

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider TMC the metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TMC the metals wasn't on the list.

While TMC the metals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here