TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia raised their target price on TMX Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMX Group from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

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TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$51.24 on Monday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$44.10 and a 52 week high of C$57.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.90. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81.

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$487.50 million for the quarter. TMX Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. TMX Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, insider John Mckenzie sold 69,970 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.71, for a total transaction of C$3,828,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,513,345.54. This trade represents a 40.98% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

More TMX Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting TMX Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: TMX Group reported C$0.62 in EPS and C$487.5 million in revenue, providing evidence of continued operating momentum across its exchange and market-data businesses. TMX Group Limited Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

TMX Group reported C$0.62 in EPS and C$487.5 million in revenue, providing evidence of continued operating momentum across its exchange and market-data businesses. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to C$0.26 per common share, improving shareholder income and signaling confidence in cash-flow generation. TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend by 8%

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to C$0.26 per common share, improving shareholder income and signaling confidence in cash-flow generation. Positive Sentiment: U.S. market expansion: TMX Group and MEMX plan to combine MEMX and BOX into a roughly US$2.3 billion MEMX Group. The transaction would give TMX greater exposure to U.S. equities and options trading and diversify its revenue base. TMX Group and MEMX Announce Strategic Combination

TMX Group and MEMX plan to combine MEMX and BOX into a roughly US$2.3 billion MEMX Group. The transaction would give TMX greater exposure to U.S. equities and options trading and diversify its revenue base. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: Raymond James maintained a “strong-buy” rating and still sees substantial upside, despite reducing its price target to C$64.50 from C$65.25. Raymond James analyst rating

Raymond James maintained a “strong-buy” rating and still sees substantial upside, despite reducing its price target to C$64.50 from C$65.25. Neutral Sentiment: Data-services partnership: TMX Datalinx is collaborating with Trading Central on a corporate-events calendar for brokerages, potentially supporting longer-term growth in market-data services. Trading Central and TMX Datalinx partnership

TMX Datalinx is collaborating with Trading Central on a corporate-events calendar for brokerages, potentially supporting longer-term growth in market-data services. Negative Sentiment: Target reduction and execution risk: The lower Raymond James target may weigh on sentiment at the margin, while the MEMX/BOX combination introduces transaction, integration and capital-allocation risks before the expected strategic benefits are realized.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

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