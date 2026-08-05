Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Toast in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.15.

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Toast Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Toast has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Toast had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,605 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $334,804.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,341,577.50. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 14,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $414,430.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,511.35. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,748,501. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,808,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Toast by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 8,015,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,077 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its stake in Toast by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 8,988,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,977,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,209 shares of the company's stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Toast

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations. Toast reported Q2 revenue of $1.91 billion, above the $1.87 billion analyst consensus and 23.1% higher than a year earlier. The company also added a record 9,500 net locations, indicating continued demand for its restaurant technology platform. Toast Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Toast reported Q2 revenue of $1.91 billion, above the $1.87 billion analyst consensus and 23.1% higher than a year earlier. The company also added a record 9,500 net locations, indicating continued demand for its restaurant technology platform. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and operating leverage improved. Management said recurring gross profit streams grew 28% and GAAP operating-income margins expanded to 26%. These trends support the view that Toast is scaling beyond its core point-of-sale business and becoming more profitable. Toast Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said recurring gross profit streams grew 28% and GAAP operating-income margins expanded to 26%. These trends support the view that Toast is scaling beyond its core point-of-sale business and becoming more profitable. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive. Toast carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $37.27. Recent analysts have raised targets, including Truist Financial, which increased its target to $33 while maintaining a buy rating.

Toast carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $37.27. Recent analysts have raised targets, including Truist Financial, which increased its target to $33 while maintaining a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: AI, subscription and fintech adoption are key growth drivers. Pre-earnings estimates anticipated approximately 20.8% revenue growth from these businesses, but investors remain focused on whether Toast can sustain growth while controlling costs. Toast to Report Q2 Earnings

Pre-earnings estimates anticipated approximately 20.8% revenue growth from these businesses, but investors remain focused on whether Toast can sustain growth while controlling costs. Negative Sentiment: Profitability comparisons were mixed. One report listed EPS at $0.26, below the $0.32 consensus, while Zacks reported adjusted EPS of $0.34, above estimates. The conflicting figures may cause investors to examine the precise earnings measure and the quality of Toast’s profit growth. Toast Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

One report listed EPS at $0.26, below the $0.32 consensus, while Zacks reported adjusted EPS of $0.34, above estimates. The conflicting figures may cause investors to examine the precise earnings measure and the quality of Toast’s profit growth. Negative Sentiment: The chief revenue officer sold shares. Jonathan Vassil sold 14,280 shares worth approximately $469,700, reducing his position by 16.95%. Because the sale occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it is a limited bearish signal. SEC insider-trading filing

About Toast

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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