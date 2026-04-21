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Top Chinese Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Charming Medical logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven Chinese stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener flagged Charming Medical (MCTA), Diageo (DEO), Baiya International Group (BIYA), UP Fintech (TIGR), RBB Bancorp (RBB), Regencell Bioscience (RGC), and HF Foods Group (HFFG) for the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • They span diverse sectors — Traditional Chinese Medicine and bioscience, alcoholic beverages, online brokerage/fintech, community-focused banking, and Asian food distribution — offering varied exposure to China-related demand.
  • Investor considerations: these stocks carry China-specific risks including differing regulatory regimes, currency exposure, corporate governance and geopolitical risk, and some use offshore/VIE structures (e.g., BIYA), which should be assessed before investing.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Charming Medical, Diageo, Baiya International Group, UP Fintech, RBB Bancorp, Regencell Bioscience, and Hf Foods Group are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in mainland China or derive most of their business from operations there, and that trade on Chinese exchanges (Shanghai, Shenzhen), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or overseas markets via listings or ADRs. They encompass A‑shares, B‑shares, H‑shares, red‑/P‑chips and ADRs, and carry investor considerations including differing regulatory regimes, currency exposure, corporate governance standards and geopolitical risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Baiya International Group (BIYA)

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIYA

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Hf Foods Group (HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Charming Medical Right Now?

Before you consider Charming Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charming Medical wasn't on the list.

While Charming Medical currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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