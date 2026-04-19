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Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven fertilizer stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener flagged CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic, CVR Energy, LSB Industries, CVR Partners, and Intrepid Potash as the top fertilizer names by recent dollar trading volume.
  • Why they matter: Fertilizer stocks are a play on global food demand and crop prices but are highly cyclical and sensitive to input costs (notably natural gas), weather, and trade or government policy.
  • Different company focuses: CF is a major ammonia and nitrogen producer, Nutrien combines retail distribution with potash/nitrogen/phosphate segments, and Mosaic concentrates on phosphate and potash mining and processing.
  • Five stocks we like better than CF Industries.

CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic, CVR Energy, Lsb Industries, CVR Partners, and Intrepid Potash are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or supply agricultural nutrients—such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash—used to boost crop yields. Investors view them as a play on global food demand and crop prices, with earnings and share prices that can be cyclical and sensitive to input costs (e.g., natural gas), weather, and trade or government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPI

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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