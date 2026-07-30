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TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 3rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
TOP Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TOP Financial Group will execute a 1-for-5 reverse stock split on Monday, August 3, with shareholder holdings adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 31.
  • The stock fell 0.9% to $2.09 in Thursday trading, while the company’s latest quarter showed a loss of $0.02 per share on $0.73 million in revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: MarketBeat reports an average “Sell” rating, while institutional investors own just 0.26% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP - Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, August 3rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 31st.

TOP Financial Group Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:TOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 657,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. TOP Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOP. Wall Street Zen upgraded TOP Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TOP Financial Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TOP Financial Group has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOP Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TOP Financial Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company's stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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