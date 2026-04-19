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Top Penny Stocks To Watch Now - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Blaize logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights three penny stocks to watch: Blaize (BZAI), HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE), and BigBear.ai (BBAI).
  • These companies were chosen because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among penny stocks in the last several days.
  • Penny stocks typically trade under $5 and are highly speculative, often thinly traded and prone to sharp price swings, illiquidity, and greater risk of fraud or manipulation.
  • Five stocks we like better than Blaize.

Blaize, HIVE Digital Technologies, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that typically trade for under $5 per share and are often listed on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. For investors they are highly speculative and illiquid, prone to sharp price swings and greater risk of fraud or manipulation compared with larger, exchange-listed stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Blaize (BZAI)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZAI

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blaize Right Now?

Before you consider Blaize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blaize wasn't on the list.

While Blaize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

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