Top Penny Stocks To Watch Now - April 19th

Blaize, HIVE Digital Technologies, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that typically trade for under $5 per share and are often listed on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. For investors they are highly speculative and illiquid, prone to sharp price swings and greater risk of fraud or manipulation compared with larger, exchange-listed stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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Blaize (BZAI)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZAI

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

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Before you consider Blaize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blaize wasn't on the list.

While Blaize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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