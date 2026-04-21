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Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Research - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven "Quantum Computing" stocks with the highest dollar trading volume recently, notably including IonQ (IONQ), D‑Wave (QBTS), Quantum Computing (QUBT) and Horizon Quantum (HQ).
  • The group covers a range of business models — from cloud-access quantum hardware (IonQ), annealing and cloud services (D‑Wave's Advantage/Leap/Ocean), to photonics-based machines, random‑number generators and quantum authentication (Quantum Computing Inc.).
  • These names are considered speculative, long‑horizon investments with significant technical and commercial uncertainty, offering potential for large gains but also substantial downside risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Quantum computing stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose business models, products, or significant research and development efforts are focused on quantum computing—this includes firms building quantum hardware, developing quantum software and algorithms, supplying specialized materials and control systems, or offering quantum-as-a-service. For investors, these stocks are typically considered speculative, long-horizon plays with high technical and commercial uncertainty, often offering the potential for large gains if quantum technology matures but also substantial downside risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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