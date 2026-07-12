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Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Toromont Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Toromont Industries has received a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from seven brokerages, with four buy ratings and three hold ratings.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.82 versus the $0.56 estimate and revenue of $895.28 million versus the expected $842.94 million.
  • Shares were flat at $160.94 in recent trading, and the stock remains near its 52-week high of $169.25 with a market capitalization of about $13.12 billion.
  • Interested in Toromont Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $160.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 73.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $169.25.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $895.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.94 million.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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Analyst Recommendations for Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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