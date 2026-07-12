Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $160.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 73.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $169.25.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $895.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.94 million.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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