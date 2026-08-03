Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $151.73, but opened at $136.8901. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $136.8901, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMTNF

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $797.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

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