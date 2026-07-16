Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $5.91. Total Return Securities shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 8,199 shares traded.

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Total Return Securities Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Insider Activity at Total Return Securities

In other news, CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,500 shares in the company, valued at $719,385. This represents a 6.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,980 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,581.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $709,323.30. This represents a 5.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,228 shares of company stock worth $222,060. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 610,000 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 58.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Total Return Securities by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,315 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Further Reading

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