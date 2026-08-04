Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 15.13%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Tower Semiconductor's conference call:

Record second-quarter results included $460 million in revenue, up 11% sequentially and 24% year over year, with record 30% gross, 20% operating, and 20% net margins.

included $460 million in revenue, up 11% sequentially and 24% year over year, with record 30% gross, 20% operating, and 20% net margins. Management guided third-quarter revenue to $520 million and raised its 2028 model to $3.6 billion in revenue, $1.63 billion in gross profit, and $1.2 billion in net profit, citing stronger demand and product mix.

Silicon photonics revenue rose more than 60% sequentially and 270% year over year, with a $680 million annualized second-quarter run rate and a target of $1 billion in the fourth quarter; customer contracts represent approximately $1.3 billion of 2027 SiPho revenue.

Tower announced a Japan expansion with METI support, including repurposing the Arai facility and building an adjacent 300-millimeter fab expected to eventually quadruple Japanese 300-millimeter output for silicon photonics, silicon germanium, and advanced optical packaging.

The outlook depends on execution risks including wafer pricing, cost assumptions, 85% fab utilization, and the timing of equipment installation and customer qualifications; approximately half of the company’s $920 million capacity investment remains to be paid during the second half of 2026 and 2027.

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Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2%

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.53. 6,324,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Tower Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 performance: Tower reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Reported EPS was $0.79, above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was cited at $0.88 versus an expected $0.67. Revenue rose 23.7% year over year, reflecting improving demand across key business units. Tower Semiconductor tops second quarter earnings and revenue expectations

Tower reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Reported EPS was $0.79, above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was cited at $0.88 versus an expected $0.67. Revenue rose 23.7% year over year, reflecting improving demand across key business units. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 outlook: Management guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $494 million to $546 million, above the roughly $490 million analyst consensus. The guidance points to another record revenue quarter and supports expectations for continued momentum. Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Is Surging Today

Management guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $494 million to $546 million, above the roughly $490 million analyst consensus. The guidance points to another record revenue quarter and supports expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion supports growth: Tower is ramping silicon-photonics capacity ahead of its results, potentially positioning the company to capture demand from high-speed data-center and communications applications. Tower Semiconductor ramps up SiPho capacity

Tower is ramping silicon-photonics capacity ahead of its results, potentially positioning the company to capture demand from high-speed data-center and communications applications. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus shifts to execution: The earnings call highlighted the outlook for demand, capacity utilization, and the pace of growth in specialty technologies. Tower Semiconductor Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call highlighted the outlook for demand, capacity utilization, and the pace of growth in specialty technologies. Negative Sentiment: High expectations remain a risk: Despite the operational momentum, Tower’s elevated valuation leaves the stock vulnerable if future results, margins, or guidance fail to maintain the current growth rate.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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