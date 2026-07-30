Townsquare Media (TSQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $114.7370 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.46 million. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. Townsquare Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Townsquare Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Townsquare Media from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 34,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $227,059.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 142,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,819.64. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $225,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,650.48. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 30.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,953 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $33,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc NYSE: TSQ is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

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