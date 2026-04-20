Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Toy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Toyota Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags seven "Toy stocks" to watch: Toyota Motor (TM), Hasbro (HAS), Mattel (MAT), MINISO Group (MNSO), Tron (TRON), TOYO (TOYO), and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK).
  • The label "toy stocks" is slang for speculative and highly volatile names—often small‑cap, thinly traded, and hype‑driven—making them generally riskier for long‑term portfolios.
  • The picks were chosen for their highest dollar trading volume in recent days and represent a mix of established toymakers and unexpected names (e.g., Toyota and TOYO solar), so treat them as short‑term watchlist ideas rather than buy‑and‑hold investments.
  • Interested in Toyota Motor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Toyota Motor, Hasbro, Mattel, MINISO Group, Tron, TOYO, and JAKKS Pacific are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is a slang term investors use to describe shares that are treated more like playthings than serious investments — typically small-cap, speculative, or low-quality issues bought for short-term excitement rather than fundamentals. They are often highly volatile, thinly traded, and driven by hype or momentum (for example penny or meme stocks), making them riskier for long-term portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

Tron (TRON)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRON

TOYO (TOYO)

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOYO

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor Right Now?

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines