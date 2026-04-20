Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 229,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 308,400 shares.The stock last traded at $215.01 and had previously closed at $217.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $280.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $214.26.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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