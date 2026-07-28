Toyota Motor (TM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $80.6662 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 1:25 AM ET.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $76.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Toyota Motor to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.31. 135,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $166.10 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 93.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 555 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 569 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Freedom Capital raised Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

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Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Further Reading

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