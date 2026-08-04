TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TPG to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

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TPG Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 4,992,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,653. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. TPG has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $628.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $596.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

TPG News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TPG this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates: TPG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.69, $0.10 above the $0.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $628.19 million versus expectations of $596.80 million, while revenue increased 23.9% year over year. EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter. TPG Inc. Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TPG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.69, $0.10 above the $0.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $628.19 million versus expectations of $596.80 million, while revenue increased 23.9% year over year. EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Assets under management and dividend highlight capital-return potential: TPG reported $327 billion in assets under management and declared a $0.59-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record on August 14. TPG Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares 59 Cent Dividend

TPG reported $327 billion in assets under management and declared a $0.59-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record on August 14. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity signals bullish positioning: Investors purchased 3,169 call options, approximately 194% above average call volume, indicating increased near-term interest in potential upside.

Investors purchased 3,169 call options, approximately 194% above average call volume, indicating increased near-term interest in potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains favorable but not overwhelmingly bullish: TPG received a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts generally expect upside but may see some risks or valuation constraints. TPG Receives Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy

TPG received a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts generally expect upside but may see some risks or valuation constraints. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, TPG’s reported net margin was relatively low at 3.81%, and its trailing price-to-earnings ratio was elevated, which could limit further gains if growth slows or results fail to remain above expectations.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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