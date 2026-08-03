Traci Umberger Sells 8,752 Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Traci Umberger sold 8,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $197,795.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,678,087. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:KMTS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 373,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 138.35%.The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.83.

View Our Latest Report on KMTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMTS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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