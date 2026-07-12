Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.6154.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 5,159,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,568,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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