Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.130-2.230 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tractor Supply's conference call:

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Q1 results — Net sales rose 3.6% to $3.59 billion, diluted EPS was $0.31, and the company opened a record 40 new stores with new-store productivity in the 65%–70% range, driven by both new openings and stable existing-customer demand.

— Net sales rose 3.6% to $3.59 billion, diluted EPS was $0.31, and the company opened a record with new-store productivity in the 65%–70% range, driven by both new openings and stable existing-customer demand. Companion animal weakness — Pet was a ~100 basis-point drag on comps due to declining large-dog ownership and under-indexing in cat and fresh/premium formats; Tractor Supply expects continued near-term pressure while accelerating assortment, fresh/frozen expansion (≈250 stores by May; path to 700 by year-end), and pet services/Rx to regain momentum.

— Pet was a ~100 basis-point drag on comps due to declining large-dog ownership and under-indexing in cat and fresh/premium formats; Tractor Supply expects continued near-term pressure while accelerating assortment, fresh/frozen expansion (≈250 stores by May; path to 700 by year-end), and pet services/Rx to regain momentum. Digital and fulfillment momentum — Digital sales grew strong double-digits with subscription growth in the triple digits, and the Final Mile program (double-digit delivery volume growth, hub expansion) is scaling to improve customer convenience and lower cost-to-serve.

Digital and fulfillment momentum — Digital sales grew strong double-digits with subscription growth in the triple digits, and the Final Mile program (double-digit delivery volume growth, hub expansion) is scaling to improve customer convenience and lower cost-to-serve. Margin and expense dynamics — Gross margin held at 36.2% but remains pressured by tariffs, freight and mix (higher digital/delivery); SG&A rose 6.1% to $1.07 billion (29.7% of sales) with first-half deleverage expected and ~$10 million incremental DC expense in FY26.

Margin and expense dynamics — Gross margin held at 36.2% but remains pressured by tariffs, freight and mix (higher digital/delivery); SG&A rose 6.1% to $1.07 billion (29.7% of sales) with first-half deleverage expected and ~$10 million incremental DC expense in FY26. Strategic execution and guidance reaffirmed — Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, highlighted progress on localization (200+ stores localized), exclusive-brand expansion (Field & Stream on track >$100M), and confidence in sequential comp improvement into Q2 and beyond.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Tractor Supply News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $2.13–$2.23; revenue ~$16.1B–$16.5B), signaling management confidence that near‑term weakness is manageable. Read More.

Company reaffirmed FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $2.13–$2.23; revenue ~$16.1B–$16.5B), signaling management confidence that near‑term weakness is manageable. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally constructive and the company still trades well below many price targets; dividend yield has risen after the pullback — factors that can support buying interest for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains generally constructive and the company still trades well below many price targets; dividend yield has risen after the pullback — factors that can support buying interest for longer‑term investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic initiatives (Project Fusion, expansion of pet assortment, accelerating digital/subscription growth, and last‑mile delivery) intended to improve category mix and customer frequency — these are longer‑dated benefits, not an immediate remedy. Read More.

Management emphasized strategic initiatives (Project Fusion, expansion of pet assortment, accelerating digital/subscription growth, and last‑mile delivery) intended to improve category mix and customer frequency — these are longer‑dated benefits, not an immediate remedy. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 headline miss: EPS $0.31 vs. consensus ~$0.34 and revenue $3.59B vs. ~$3.64B; comparable‑store sales rose only ~0.5% (ticket up, transactions down). Those misses drove the immediate selloff. Read More.

Q1 headline miss: EPS $0.31 vs. consensus ~$0.34 and revenue $3.59B vs. ~$3.64B; comparable‑store sales rose only ~0.5% (ticket up, transactions down). Those misses drove the immediate selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin and profitability pressure: operating income fell (~6% Y/Y) as SG&A and delivery/transportation costs rose and pet category weakness hit comps; the CEO signaled “decisive action” is needed — investors are focused on near‑term margin recovery. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $101,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,361.22. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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