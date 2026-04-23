Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.35.

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Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 6,964,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after purchasing an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after purchasing an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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