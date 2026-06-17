Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.1650, with a volume of 11591441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $31.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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