Trade Desk (TTD) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1792 per share and revenue of $752.6010 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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