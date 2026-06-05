Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 222,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 145,845 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $32.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.99. 45,372,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,794,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James sharply raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the company’s AI data-center momentum is translating into a much higher valuation. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James sharply raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the company’s AI data-center momentum is translating into a much higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity showed investors bought 222,212 Marvell call options, about 52% above normal, suggesting traders are positioning for more upside.

Unusually heavy options activity showed investors bought 222,212 Marvell call options, about 52% above normal, suggesting traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: The stock continues to benefit from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s comments calling Marvell the “next trillion-dollar company,” which has fueled a major rerating across the semiconductor group and driven strong retail and institutional interest.

The stock continues to benefit from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s comments calling Marvell the “next trillion-dollar company,” which has fueled a major rerating across the semiconductor group and driven strong retail and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to Marvell’s AI infrastructure story, including demand for AI data-center products and switch silicon, as a key reason investors remain enthusiastic about MRVL. Why 102.4 Tbps AI-Optimized Switch Silicon Is Such a Huge Deal for Marvell Technology Stock

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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