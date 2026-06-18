Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 105,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 71,738 call options.

Get NuScale Power alerts: Sign Up

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,936,472 shares of company stock worth $472,831,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,176,000 after buying an additional 6,227,747 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,195,000 after buying an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,788,000 after buying an additional 2,361,532 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 67,374,801 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,759,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.20. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. NuScale Power's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here