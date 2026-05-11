Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 1,222 call options.

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Vicor Stock Up 18.7%

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $47.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.37. The stock had a trading volume of 792,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,945. Vicor has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,608,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,936,429,171.02. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 716,070 shares of company stock worth $135,619,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 13,750.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.33.

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Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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