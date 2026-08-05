Traders Buy Large Volume of B2Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of 11% compared to the average volume of 15,721 call options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Up 4.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,117,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,224,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.28. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. B2Gold's quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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