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Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual bullish options activity: Traders bought 54,598 call options on Chipotle, about 28% above typical volume, while shares rose 12.6% to $38.54 on heavy trading.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: Chipotle reported $0.33 in adjusted EPS and $3.35 billion in revenue, exceeding estimates, with revenue up 9.3% year over year. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable but risks persist: The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $43.95 average price target, although margin pressure, softer traffic and its premium valuation could limit further gains.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 54,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 42,571 call options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 12.6%

NYSE CMG traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 35,560,096 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,879,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings came in at $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of estimates of $3.33 billion. Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer transactions. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast
  • Positive Sentiment: Raised sales outlook: Management lifted its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling confidence that its “Recipe for Growth” strategy—including value offerings, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion—is gaining traction. The company opened 100 restaurants during the quarter. Chipotle raises full-year comparable sales guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and reaffirmed a buy rating. BTIG maintained a buy rating with a $45 target, while TD Cowen reiterated its buy rating with a $44 target.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $39 and Stephens to $40, but both retained equal-weight ratings. Piper Sandler lowered its target to $39 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting limited near-term upside at current levels.
  • Negative Sentiment: Margins and traffic remain risks: Labor and other operating costs continue to pressure profitability. Management also reported softer traffic in late July amid concerns surrounding a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. A premium valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237,720 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,675,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,837,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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