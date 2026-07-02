Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 363,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the average volume of 305,351 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,197,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood launched Robinhood Chain , a new Ethereum-based layer-2 blockchain built with Arbitrum Orbit, aimed at tokenized assets and onchain financial products. That expands Robinhood’s crypto ambitions and could open new revenue opportunities. Robinhood shares rise on launch of new blockchain network

Robinhood launched , a new Ethereum-based layer-2 blockchain built with Arbitrum Orbit, aimed at tokenized assets and onchain financial products. That expands Robinhood’s crypto ambitions and could open new revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Mizuho reportedly raising its price target to $130 and calling Robinhood a potential “hyperscaler” in online brokerage, while BTIG also reaffirmed a buy rating with a $125 target. Robinhood stock to soar as it becomes the first hyperscaler of online brokerages

Analysts turned more constructive, with reportedly raising its price target to and calling Robinhood a potential “hyperscaler” in online brokerage, while also reaffirmed a buy rating with a target. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s London event highlighted new AI-powered crypto trading tools , expanded perpetual futures in Europe, and plans to enter markets like the UK, Canada, and Singapore , signaling broader product and geographic growth. Robinhood expands perpetual futures offering in Europe, plans crypto launch in UK

Robinhood’s London event highlighted , expanded in Europe, and plans to enter markets like the , signaling broader product and geographic growth. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood said its AI agent set a Guinness World Record for the most items purchased by an AI agent in three minutes, reinforcing its push into AI-enabled investing tools. AI agents will have capability of human traders, Robinhood CEO tells CNBC

Robinhood said its AI agent set a for the most items purchased by an AI agent in three minutes, reinforcing its push into AI-enabled investing tools. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev also made broader comments about retail investing adoption in the UK and the future capabilities of AI traders, which support the long-term narrative but are less immediate catalysts.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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