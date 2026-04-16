Traders Purchase High Volume of Energy Vault Call Options (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 112% compared to the average daily volume of 2,477 call options.

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Energy Vault Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 2,388,834 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,834. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,060,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,805.10. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 16,950 shares of company stock worth $55,062 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fundamental Research set a $6.05 target price on Energy Vault and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.03.

Read Our Latest Report on NRGV

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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