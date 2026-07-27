Traders Purchase High Volume of JBS Call Options (NYSE:JBS)

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,899 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,923 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JBS by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,300 shares of the company's stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JBS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in JBS by 714.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 388,460 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in JBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JBS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 711,525 shares of the company's stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. 12,189,914 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,858. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JBS will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JBS from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut JBS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBS

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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