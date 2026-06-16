Traders Purchase High Volume of Roblox Call Options (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 68,474 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average daily volume of 37,528 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Up 8.4%

NYSE RBLX traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 13,976,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. Roblox has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,514.5% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company's stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $5,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $435,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roblox announced the global rollout of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts, expanding age-based experiences for users under 16 and strengthening child-safety protections. Article link

Roblox announced the global rollout of and accounts, expanding age-based experiences for users under 16 and strengthening child-safety protections. Positive Sentiment: Reports also pointed to a surge in call-option activity , suggesting traders are positioning for more upside after recent platform and engagement updates.

Reports also pointed to a , suggesting traders are positioning for more upside after recent platform and engagement updates. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Roblox’s safety upgrades as a test of the platform’s durability, with the company emphasizing better protections as child-safety scrutiny intensifies globally. Article link

Coverage highlighted Roblox’s safety upgrades as a test of the platform’s durability, with the company emphasizing better protections as child-safety scrutiny intensifies globally. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media noted that weekend engagement may be improving around new content like Grow a Garden 2 , which could help sentiment but is not yet a confirmed fundamental shift.

Analysts and media noted that weekend engagement may be improving around new content like , which could help sentiment but is not yet a confirmed fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against Roblox, alleging the company misled investors about the impact of age-verification features on growth. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated and lead-plaintiff deadlines against Roblox, alleging the company misled investors about the impact of age-verification features on growth. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits stem from Roblox’s earlier earnings-related selloff, when the company’s user-growth outlook disappointed and the stock fell sharply, increasing legal and reputational overhang.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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