Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 51,954 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 27,319 call options.

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Key Grab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Grab reported adjusted EPS of $0.06, versus the $0.02 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $997 million, ahead of the roughly $990 million expected. Revenue increased 21.7% year over year, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to $235 million. Grab earnings report

Grab reported adjusted EPS of $0.06, versus the $0.02 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $997 million, ahead of the roughly $990 million expected. Revenue increased 21.7% year over year, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to $235 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance. Grab now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion, representing 22%–23% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to grow 44%–48%. Strong ride-hailing and delivery demand, record users, and improving fintech performance supported the upgraded forecast. Grab Q2 earnings call

Grab now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion, representing 22%–23% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to grow 44%–48%. Strong ride-hailing and delivery demand, record users, and improving fintech performance supported the upgraded forecast. Positive Sentiment: Operating leverage and product development are improving. Operating profit climbed to $19 million, up 171% year over year, while gross profit increased 22.9% to $435 million. Management also said artificial intelligence is helping it develop and ship products substantially faster, potentially supporting efficiency and innovation across the super-app ecosystem. Grab AI and forecast report

Operating profit climbed to $19 million, up 171% year over year, while gross profit increased 22.9% to $435 million. Management also said artificial intelligence is helping it develop and ship products substantially faster, potentially supporting efficiency and innovation across the super-app ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Future expansion offers upside but adds execution risk. Investors are watching opportunities in financial services, groceries, advertising, and the planned Taiwan acquisition. Grocery competition remains intense, and the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Investors are watching opportunities in financial services, groceries, advertising, and the planned Taiwan acquisition. Grocery competition remains intense, and the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper enthusiasm. Data cited in the reports showed 21 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months. Additionally, Grab’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported P/E ratio above 370, despite the improved earnings trajectory.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.01.

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Grab Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,295,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,465,223. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 377.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grab has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $990.37 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Grab will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grab

In other news, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $147,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,708,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,410.68. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,427.18. This represents a 93.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,628,093 shares of company stock worth $5,946,901 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grab by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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