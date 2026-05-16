Traders Purchase Large Volume of Marathon Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 377,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 238,987 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 234.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $505,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,007,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,084,564. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $186,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 441,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,650.88. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 172,605 shares of company stock worth $1,745,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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