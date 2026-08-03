Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 4.4% - Time to Buy?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 and last traded at GBX 247.60. 820,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,143,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 580 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 330 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 397.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trainline

Trainline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £864.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 23.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trainline had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 17.63%.The firm had revenue of £452.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trainline Plc will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trainline news, insider Niall McBride bought 23,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £47,553.04. Insiders own 7.44% of the company's stock.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline's ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices. As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

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