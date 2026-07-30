Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.200-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8 billion-$23.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.4 billion.

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Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $446.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $505.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $516.67.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,696 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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