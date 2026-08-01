Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $570.00 to $566.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.07.

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Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $455.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.60. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $505.87. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,215 shares of the company's stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Trane Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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