Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.67 and traded as high as $44.75. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 235,773 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 4.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental Realty Investors

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,460,847 shares in the company, valued at $61,430,034.25. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,619 shares of company stock worth $331,330 over the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

Further Reading

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