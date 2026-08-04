Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Earnings Results

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $0.57, FiscalAI reports. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 40.620-41.460 EPS.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded up $8.67 on Tuesday, hitting $1,294.23. 137,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,690. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,466.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,270.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,135,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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