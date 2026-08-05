TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at UBS Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Get TransMedics Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Down 5.3%

TransMedics Group stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $189.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More TransMedics Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting TransMedics Group this week:

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider TransMedics Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransMedics Group wasn't on the list.

While TransMedics Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here