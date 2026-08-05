Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.64 million. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 66.79%.

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Transocean Stock Performance

RIG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,701,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 237,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,233.95. The trade was a 17.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,470,312 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $179,531,000 after buying an additional 7,516,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,790,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,725,897 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $102,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Transocean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,636,188 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 64,305 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,824,069 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,778 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Key Stories Impacting Transocean

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Transocean’s quarterly Fleet Status Report added approximately $292 million in firm backlog through new contracts and extensions for the Deepwater Conqueror, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Skyros, Transocean Norge and Transocean Equinox. The company’s total backlog reached approximately $6.7 billion , supporting future revenue visibility. Transocean Fleet Status Report

Transocean’s quarterly Fleet Status Report added approximately in firm backlog through new contracts and extensions for the Deepwater Conqueror, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Skyros, Transocean Norge and Transocean Equinox. The company’s total backlog reached approximately , supporting future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Equinor agreed to a potential approximately $1.0 billion program covering three harsh-environment semisubmersible rigs on Norway’s continental shelf. If approved by license partners, the work would extend or continue operations for the Transocean Enabler, Transocean Encourage and Transocean Endurance, strengthening long-term utilization. Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Equinor agreed to a potential approximately program covering three harsh-environment semisubmersible rigs on Norway’s continental shelf. If approved by license partners, the work would extend or continue operations for the Transocean Enabler, Transocean Encourage and Transocean Endurance, strengthening long-term utilization. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations: Transocean reported $0.03 per share versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, while revenue of $966 million topped the approximately $956.6 million forecast. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $920 million to $960 million also exceeds the $909 million consensus, indicating relatively solid near-term demand. Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations: Transocean reported versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, while revenue of topped the approximately $956.6 million forecast. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $920 million to $960 million also exceeds the $909 million consensus, indicating relatively solid near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was set at $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations. Management is scheduled to discuss the results and outlook on August 6.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was set at $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations. Management is scheduled to discuss the results and outlook on August 6. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Transocean remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of approximately 66.8%. The Equinor backlog is also conditional on partner approvals, so the full $1.0 billion benefit is not yet secured. Transocean Second-Quarter Results

Despite the earnings beat, Transocean remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of approximately 66.8%. The Equinor backlog is also conditional on partner approvals, so the full $1.0 billion benefit is not yet secured. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity the prior day—41,673 contracts, about 53% above average—signaled increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation around the earnings release.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean's fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company's core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

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