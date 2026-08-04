Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.81 and traded as high as $31.85. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares last traded at $31.1250, with a volume of 159,613 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Systrade AG purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 41.8% during the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 116.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,657 shares of the energy company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA NYSE: TGS is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country's largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company's infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

Further Reading

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