TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $77.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock's current price.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.80.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.58 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $353,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,351.38. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,458,942. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $783,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $585,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $422,936,000 after purchasing an additional 323,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,185,000 after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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