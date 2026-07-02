TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven Chaouki Sells 10,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Price Performance

TRU traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,616. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $783,489,000 after buying an additional 4,561,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $585,844,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,936,000 after buying an additional 323,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $323,185,000 after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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