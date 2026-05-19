TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.27.

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TransUnion Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,099,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $359,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,262.23. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TransUnion by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,914 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $100,181,000 after buying an additional 124,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,740,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $258,794,000 after acquiring an additional 293,091 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 979,450 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,768,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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