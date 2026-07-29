TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock's previous close.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.88.

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TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 41,010 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in TransUnion by 41.7% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in TransUnion by 263.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 26.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 63.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion forecast. EPS also increased from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion forecast. EPS also increased from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. TransUnion lifts outlook after strong quarterly revenue growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted growth momentum across TransUnion’s business, including demand for credit, risk and marketing data products and the contribution from alternative credit data. Investors viewed the commentary as evidence that recent investments and acquisitions are supporting expansion. TransUnion Corp. Earnings Call Highlights Growth Momentum

The earnings call highlighted growth momentum across TransUnion’s business, including demand for credit, risk and marketing data products and the contribution from alternative credit data. Investors viewed the commentary as evidence that recent investments and acquisitions are supporting expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 was broadly in line with estimates, though its midpoint is slightly below the $1.21 consensus. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, also consistent with expectations.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 was broadly in line with estimates, though its midpoint is slightly below the $1.21 consensus. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, also consistent with expectations. Negative Sentiment: TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, a potential headwind for lenders and for demand or pricing in parts of its auto-related business. TransUnion Flags a Surge in Auto Loan Fraud Losses

TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, a potential headwind for lenders and for demand or pricing in parts of its auto-related business. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts cautioned that the strong results may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation following its recent rally, potentially limiting additional upside unless TransUnion continues to outperform. TransUnion Q2 Earnings: Great Print, But It Seems to Be Priced Accordingly

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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