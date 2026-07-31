Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 32,691 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,451,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $159,575.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,435 shares of company stock worth $7,166,474. Insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,632,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,211,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock worth $113,741,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 232,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE TNL opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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