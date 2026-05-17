Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $122,901.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,284.43. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $126,191.91. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,295,629. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $62,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $38,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,031 shares of the company's stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 517,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,599 shares of the company's stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 482,731 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.6%

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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